BONFIRE Night is here again, so we thought we would share some of the images of past events submitted by members of our camera club.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

More than 4,900 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

South Wales Argus: WATCHING THE FIREWORKS: At the Ridgeway Cafe, Allt-yr-yn in 2021. Picture: Elaine Lanie Cobb

Watching the fireworks at the Ridgeway Cafe, Allt-yr-yn in 2021. Picture: Elaine Lanie Cobb

South Wales Argus: Bonfire: Blazing wood. Picture: Rebecca Lucy Smith

Blazing wood. Picture: Rebecca Lucy Smith

South Wales Argus: Ablaze: At Mathern near Chepstow in 2021. Picture: Robert Channlng

At Mathern near Chepstow in 2021. Picture: Robert Channlng

South Wales Argus: FUN: Ringwood Hill annual bonfire. Picture: Victoria Smith

Ringwood Hill annual bonfire. Picture: Victoria Smith

South Wales Argus:

You’re never too old for a sparkler! Picture: Esther Nic

South Wales Argus: Fireworks: Enjoying the show at Ridgeway, Newport. Picture: Sian McDermott

Enjoying the show at Ridgeway, Newport. Picture: Sian McDermott

South Wales Argus: Crowds: Devauden bonfire night. Picture: Catherine Mayo

Devauden bonfire night. Picture: Catherine Mayo

South Wales Argus: Stunning: Fireworks over Caerphilly Castle. Picture: Sandra Kepkowska

Fireworks over Caerphilly Castle. Picture: Sandra Kepkowska