BONFIRE Night is here again, so we thought we would share some of the images of past events submitted by members of our camera club.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.
More than 4,900 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Watching the fireworks at the Ridgeway Cafe, Allt-yr-yn in 2021. Picture: Elaine Lanie Cobb
Blazing wood. Picture: Rebecca Lucy Smith
At Mathern near Chepstow in 2021. Picture: Robert Channlng
Ringwood Hill annual bonfire. Picture: Victoria Smith
You’re never too old for a sparkler! Picture: Esther Nic
Enjoying the show at Ridgeway, Newport. Picture: Sian McDermott
Devauden bonfire night. Picture: Catherine Mayo
Fireworks over Caerphilly Castle. Picture: Sandra Kepkowska
