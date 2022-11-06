A TRIATHLETE from Gwent who survived testicular cancer has spoken of his surprise diagnosis and urged other men to get checked.

James Smith, a teacher from Abergavenny, is a regular competitor in races, including gruelling Ironman competitions.

The keen sportsman, 29, was physically fit and had recently got married when he was diagnosed with testicular cancer last October.

What had started out as a dull ache didn't go away, and his wife urged him to seek urgent medical advice - a decision he now credits with his recovery.

"Within eight hours of seeing a doctor, I had a diagnosis - it all happened really fast," Mr Smith said.

"I always thought I was invincible, and it sounds cliché but it really can happen to anyone.

"I just knew I had to face it - I had no other choice."

Mr Smith had to have a testicle removed and a course of chemotherapy, a treatment plan which coincided with a period of Covid restrictions and meant he had to isolate himself, because of his clinically-vulnerable condition.

Now, at the start of Men's Health Month, he is urging other men to get checked and seek help.

“Without the support of my family and friends that I leaned on I don’t know how I would have got through this," Mr Smith said. "I cannot urge men enough to get checked out if they feel anything unusual.

"Get to know what your normal feels like. It could save your life."

Testicular cancer is most common in men in their late 20s and early 30s.

Louise Broadway, a urology cancer nurse specialist at Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, said: “Typical symptoms are a painless swelling or lump in one of the testicles, or any change in shape or texture of the testicles.

"It's important to be aware of what feels normal for you. Get to know your body and see a GP if you notice any changes."

Guidance on the symptoms and treatment of testicular cancer can be found online at the NHS website.