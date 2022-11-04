PLANS to convert the ground floor of a former bank in Brynmawr into a shop and flat should be given the go ahead, council planners have said.

Next Thursday, November 10, Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Planning Committee will look at a planning application lodged by Dewi Durban to change the use of a former bank at 55 Beaufort Street, Brynmawr.

Mr Durban wants to change the use of the former ground floor bank to provide a retail unit and ground floor flat.

The proposal also includes alterations to the front of the building to provide a new shop front, external wall insulation and new windows.

Planning officer Sophie Godfrey explained that the application is in front of the committee for a decision as it goes against a policy which says that converting ground floor units in town centres should not be allowed.

The flat would be at the rear of the property, on the ground floor with rear access.

Ms Godfrey said: “The site consists of a mid-terrace three-storey property at in Brynmawr Town Centre but outside of the primary retail area.

“No alterations are proposed to the four existing flats at first and second floor level.

“The retail unit would cover 85 square meters to the front of the ground floor.

“The flat would be 54 square metres and would comprise of a lounge/kitchen, bathroom and one bedroom.

“The existing front of the property has fallen into a state of disrepair.”

The changes to the front of the building would see a new hardwood shop frontage, a roller shutter would be installed with the shutter and track hidden behind timber panels and fascia.

Ms Godfrey said: “The flat does not face onto Beaufort Street and is located to the rear of the property where rear access will also be provided.

“As the shopfront will be retained, the residential flat would not form part of the town centre street frontage and would not harm the vitality and viability of the town centre.”

Ms Godfrey explained that, as the flat would not be visible from the town centre, it would not have a detrimental impact on how the area looks.

Ms Godfrey said: “The self-contained flat would contribute to the mix of dwelling types within the bounty borough, to meet the demand of Blaenau Gwent’s current and future population.”

Due to this, Ms Godfrey say s that planning permission should be granted.