A TEENAGER last seen in Newport has been missing since Wednesday, police said.

Edward Melville-Brown was last seen on November 2 in the Pill area of the city, and officers are concerned for his welfare.

Edward - also known as Ned - is from Gloucestershire but has known links to Newport.

The 15-year-old was described by police as white, around 5ft 5in tall (165cm), of slim build and with short fair hair.

He was last seen wearing black and yellow Fendi jogging bottoms, grey Nike trainers and a black padded jacket with a white Nike tick.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts should call Gwent Police by calling 101 or sending the force a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200371607.

Ned has also been urged to get in touch with Gwent Police to confirm that he is safe and well.