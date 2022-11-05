Andrew Lewis’ In Memory is a reflection on life with dementia, and the experiences of those who care for them.

Extracts from recorded conversations with family carers are woven into the fabric of the piece, forming its melodies, harmonies and rhythms. Rhapsodic melodies accented by pizzicato allusions lead the way to virtuosity and British bravado in Elgar’s much-loved Cello Concerto, although his post WW1 moroseness is never far from the surface, with assertive yet austere themes, a jaunty energy and meditative qualities.

From stormy developments and vivacious scherzo’s to sentimental songfulness and sprinklings of Midsummer Night’s Dream-esque fairy dust, Mendelssohn’s Third Symphony was inspired by the composers 1829 trip to Scotland.

Hungarian conductor, Gergely Madaras (Image: BBC NOW)

Characterized by a fierce energy, cunning countermelodies and vivid pictorial qualities, Mendelssohn sketched much of the work following a trip to the ruins of Holyrood, although he didn’t complete the work for over 10 years.

To conduct we are delighted to introduce audiences across Wales to the prodigiously talented Hungarian conductor, Gergely Madaras.

Friday, November 11, 7.30pm, Prichard-Jones Hall, Bangor

Gwaith newydd, In Memory, yn adlewyrchu ar y rhai â dementia a'u gofalwyr

BBC NOW orchestra (Image: BBC NOW)

Mae In Memory Andrew Lewis yn fyfyrdod ar fywyd gyda dementia, a phrofiadau’r rheini sy’n gofalu amdanynt. Mae dyfyniadau o sgyrsiau wedi’u recordio gyda theulu sy’n ofalwyr yn rhan o wead y darn – yn ffurfio ei alawon, ei harmonïau a’i rythmau.

Mae alawon rhapsodïaidd gyda chyfeiriadau fizzicato yn arwain y ffordd tuag at feistrolaeth a bravado Prydeinig yng Nghoncerto i’r Soddgrwth poblogaidd Elgar, er nad yw ei sarugrwydd ar ôl y Rhyfel Byd Cyntaf byth yn bell o’r wyneb, gyda themâu pendant ond grymus, egni sionc a rhinweddau myfyriol.

O ddatblygiadau stormus a scherzo sionc i berseinedd sentimental a naws ysgafn tebyg i’r un yn Midsummer Night's Dream, cafodd Trydedd symffoni Mendelssohn ei hysbrydoli gan daith y cyfansoddwr i'r Alban nôl yn 1829.

Wedi’i nodweddu gan egni ffyrnig, cyfalaw gyfrwys a nodweddion darluniadol byw, brasluniodd Mendelssohn rhan fwyaf o’i waith yn dilyn ei daith i ymweld ag adfeilion Palas Holyrood, er iddo beidio â chwblhau'r gwaith am dros 10 mlynedd yn ddiweddarach.

Mae’n bleser gennym gyflwyno cynulleidfaoedd ledled Cymru i’r arweinydd Hwngaraidd hynod dalentog, Gergely Madaras.

Nos Wener, Tachwedd 11, 7.30pm, Neuadd Prichard-Jones, Bangor.