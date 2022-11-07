Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

If you’ve recently had a baby and would like to share your news with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/new-baby/ and fill in our easy-to-use Q&A.

Jaxson Eckley was born two weeks early on June 25, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing an impressive 11lb 2oz. He is the first child of Emily Burroughs and Darren Eckley, of Magor.

Harri-Rae Tyler was born on October 9, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lbs 12oz. Mum and dad are Paige Thomas and Kaylun Tyler, of Newport, and siblings are Aiyla, nine, Raeleigh, six, and Carson-Jae, two.

Lara Alison Mackay was born on October 9, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 9lb 7oz. Her parents are Jackie and James Mackay, of Monmouthshire, and her big brother is Leo, two.

Blake Michael Kent arrived on September 19, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 4oz. His parents are Bethan John and Joshua Kent, of Newport, and his sibling is Brooke Tucker, 13.

Alfie James Heames was born on August 12, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 11oz. He is the first child of Connor Heames and Emma Baker, of Newport.

Mika Moon Sheppard was born on September 14, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb. His parents are Emma Barne and Dameon Sheppard, of Newport and his siblings are Rylan, seven, and Giselle, four