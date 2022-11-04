A FORMER hair salon which has been vacant for more than three years is expected to be turned into a café or restaurant.

Under delegated powers, Caerphilly County Borough Council’s planning officers approved the application for the change of use at 63 Cardiff Road – which is opposite the King’s Arms pub.

It is unclear if the space will be used as a café, restaurant or takeaway – no details have been revealed in the plans submitted by Waheed Ahmed. Additionally, no internal or external changes are proposed at this point.

In the planning statement, prepared by Cardiff-based C2J Architects and Town Planners, it says the applicant wants to bring the empty building into “beneficial use”. It adds that the change could strengthen the night-time economy of the high street.