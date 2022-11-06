FORGET training or worrying about how fast you can complete it; this Festive Fun Run is all about dressing up, being with friends and family and supporting a good local cause.

This Year, Hospice of the Valleys will again be getting Festive with their Chase the Christmas Pudding Event at Parc Bryn Bach. At last year’s event the sun shone, and all was calm, just perfect for Hospice of the Valleys to be back after two years off from events.

It was fantastic to see over 120 runners donning their fancy dress and getting all-festive with a Christmas warm up and Santa starting off the Christmas Pudding. He didn’t give him much of a head start though and within seconds he rang his bell for the second time and off they went in hot pursuit.

Christmas Pudding Runner Mathew Chard

Children collected treats from the marshals around the course and come back with joyous smiles and bags full of goodies before everyone was give their well-earned finishers treats – there’s a free hat for all entrants too!

Christmas Pudding Runner Mathew Chard was finally caught by Dominik Plesiewicz who wins the honorary title of the Christmas Pudding Runner for the 2022 event that will take place on Sunday, November 27.

Christmas Pudding Runner Mathew Chard handing over the baton to Dominik Plesiewicz

This year’s Chase the Christmas Pudding promises to be another fantastic event with Runners of all ages and abilities encouraged to join in the festivities by dressing up and running, jogging, walking, basically any way of completing two laps all whilst chasing a giant Christmas pudding!

It really is pud-tastic fun for all the family, whilst helping Hospice of the Valleys be there now and, in the future, for people with life limiting illnesses in Blaenau Gwent.

Visit the website to find out more. The race starts at 10.30am on Sunday, November 27.

Hospiceoftevalleys.org.uk - fundraising@hospieofthevalleys.com- 01495 717277 - Facebook: @HOTVFundraisingDept