BABY Abel Tranter - who was born at 24 weeks weighing just 1lb 5oz - has been hailed as a 'little fighter'.

For most parents, coping with such a premature baby is difficult enough - but for Abel's mum and dad, Georgia Morgan and Aiden Tranter, this was the second time they were faced with such a traumatic event.

Mum Georgia, 26, of Blaenavon, gave birth to Jackson at 23 weeks last year. He weighed just 1lb 6oz, and sadly died after just 15 days.

Baby Abel Tranter was in the NICU for 119 days

Ms Morgan said: "Loosing Jackson was the worst feeling you can ever feel. Being told that your baby is going to pass away and there’s nothing you can do is heart breaking.

"As his mother I felt for a long time that it was my fault, my body failed him and what had I done so bad in life to deserve this? But deep down I was also so grateful we got to spend 15 beautiful days with my baby because some parents unfortunately don’t get that."

She said that her pregnancy with Jackson had been straightforward with no signs anything was wrong, until two days before she went in to labour.

Abel Tranter was just 1lb 5oz when he was born at 24 weeks

"When I went into labour with Jackson I was advised to go to the Grange to be checked over," she said. "For a first time mum on my own was so scary.

"My partner was in work and they would not let my sister in due to Covid restrictions. Jackson’s labour was a really scary experience but was also beautiful at the same time.

"He was born on April 3 and as soon as he was born his care was taken over by the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) team.

Abel had to spend months in the NICU

"Jackson spent his life in the neonatal unit at the Grange hospital. Me and his dad could were allowed to go in separately because of Covid which I found really hard.

"The only time we were allowed together was if Jackson was having a bad day. There was not a time limit though and we could sit next to him for 24 hours if we wanted."

Ms Morgan continued: "When I found out I was pregnant with Abel, it was the biggest shock ever. I think I felt every emotion going. Sad, happy, nervous etc.

Abel was born in April but only got to go home last month

"After Jackson was born, five days before his funeral I had blood clots on both lungs and my right leg and I was diagnosed with a blood condition which was why he had been born so early.

"So when I found out I was pregnant with Abel I was started on fragmin injections straight away and was given all the medication I needed to hopefully keep him in as long as we could.

"We were told there was a high possibility he would be born early. We were aiming for 30-plus weeks.

Abel in the NICU

"We had so much support from the neonatal team as they already knew us from Jackson and our families were amazing. We wouldn’t have been so positive without them all.

"When Abel was born saw him every day without fail. We would be there most the time and as soon as we got home we would ring to check on him.

"When we woke up we would do the same before going down to see him.

Abel having a cuddle with his mum and dad

"My first cuddle with Abel was out of this world. He was only a few days old and as soon as I had him on my chest I knew he was going to fight so hard to be here with us and his big brother was watching him from above."

Abel spent 119 days in the neonatal unit at the Grange before being allowed home on Monday, October 3.

Ms Morgan said: "Being told he was ready to go home was a feeling out of this world. We were both scared as all we’d known for months was being with him in NICU.

Abel has finally graduated from the NICU

"As soon as we left the hospital we went to see his big brother. It was the best feeling ever, my boys meeting."

She added: "Abel has been home now for four weeks and has settled in amazingly. He’s met all his big cousins who love him so much.

"We moved back to my home town of Blaenavon two weeks before Abel was discharged from hospital so it was all systems go to get the house ready for him. My mum says to me ‘Georgia you are so strong, the both of you. I don’t know how you’ve done it’.

Abel is finally at home with his family

"We really wouldn’t have got through the last two years without ours families. They have been amazing and would drop anything to help.

"Abel is a fighter, no doubt about it. He had good and bad days but he always came through. The nurses used to call him ‘Stable Abel’ - there no doubt his big brother watching over him helped him fight harder.

"The future is so uncertain these days but we will make sure to make every day as special as we can.

The first place Abel's mum and dad took him was to meet his big brother, Jackson, who died aged 15 days in 2021

"I think we take life for granted sometimes but I’m just so thankful to everyone who has supported us, looked after us and even thought about us.

"We would like to thank every single nurse and doctor at the neonatal unit for everything they did for Jackson and Abel. We wouldn’t be where we are without them all."