CHRISTMAS is just around the corner and with that comes pantomimes (Oh yes it does!).

In the mood for some raucous fun for all ages in Newport and around Gwent?

We got you covered with the top seven shows that are heading your way.

Robin Hood, The Riverfront Theatre, Newport

Showing its first pantomime in two years, the Riverfront Theatre in Newport city centre is showing Robin Hood.

Robin Hood tries to win the heart of Maid Marion, while he and his Merry Men outwit the evil Sheriff of Newport.

The show will open on Tuesday, November 29, and run until Saturday, January 7, 2023.

Tickets £25 for adults, with seniors, children and disabled customers priced at £23, a group ticket for four is £85.

A@A Hall Photographic 2022 (Image: A@A Hall Photographic 2022)

On the opening night and on December 1 at 7pm tickets are £15 with no further discounts.

Tickets are available here: Information about Show: ROBIN HOOD - THE RIVERFRONT PANTO 2022-23: The Riverfront Newport (newportlive.co.uk)

The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe, Dolman Theatre, Newport

This theatre is showing a family play, adapted from the book as it follows Susan, Peter, Edmund and Lucy as they embark on a adventure to Narnia through the wardrobe.

The show will open at the theatre on December 1 until December 3 for all ages to enjoy.

Newsquest (Image: Newsquest)

Tickets are priced at £12 Adults and Children £10, the show starts at 7.15pm, on Saturday the show is at 2pm.

Tickets are available here: Dolman Theatre (savoysystems.co.uk)

Miracle on 34th Street, Riverfront Theatre, Newport

The Riverfront Theatre brings the iconic Miracle on the 34th Street to life in a play for everybody of all ages to enjoy.

Coles department store hires a old man off the street to appear as their very own Father Christmas.

His name is Kris Kringle, does that ring any bells?

The show will be at the theatre on December 6 & 7th tickets are priced at £15.

Jack and the Beanstalk, Blackwood Miners' Institute

Blackwood Miners' Institute is showing the classic pantomime of Jack and the Beanstalk.

The story follows Jack Trott as he grows a giant beanstalk and then climbs to set out on a giant adventure.

From December 9th to December 30th families can enjoy the show, Tickets are priced at £18.75, £15.75 for Concessions, and a family ticket of £60.

Tickets are available here: Jack and the Beanstalk | BMI (blackwoodminersinstitute.com) doors open from 18.30pm.

Shrek: The Musical, Dolman Theatre, Newport

The theatre in Kingsway is showing this laugh out loud fairy-tale where curses are reversed and monsters get the girls and donkey and dragon find love.

The show opens on December 14 and will be at the theatre for three days until December 17. A magical show suitable for all ages.

Tickets are priced at £15, with show times at 7.15pm Wednesday to Friday, with a show at 20pm and 6pm on Saturday.

Tickets are available here: Dolman Theatre (savoysystems.co.uk)

Scrooge returns, Tredegar House, Newport

Tredegar House in Duffryn will host Mr Scrooge between December 17th – December 22nd as he returns to the historic building to wander through the house.

If he hears a Merry Christmas, there is a Bah, humbug! response not far behind, so keep an eye out for his frown and faded nightgown.

Newsquest (Image: Newsquest)

Tickets are free and Scrooge will be roaming the house from 11am until 3pm.

Mansion house and garden prices are found here: Scrooge returns! | National Trust

Treasure Island, The Savoy, Monmouth

The Theatre on Church Street in Monmouth is running a Christmas pantomime of Treasure Island.

Argh me hearties! Treasure Island is an adventure that will take to the seven seas for all ages to enjoy, the swashbuckling adventure will be at the Savoy on December 14th until January 2nd 2023.

Show times are 6.30pm, 7.30pm and 2pm.

Tickets are priced at £15 for adults, £9 for under 16s and a family of four is £45.