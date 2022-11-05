POPPY and George are a bonded pair of rabbits which are looking for a new home.

They are currently being looked after at the All Creatures Great and Small Animal Sanctuary near Ponthir.

George is male, which Poppy is female. They were born in 2019.

A spokesman for the sanctuary said: "Poppy and George came into us in September. Both are extremely affectionate, friendly rabbits who have been well cared for in their previous home. They both adore attention and love having a fuss!

"They have lived with a Golden Retriever in the past and therefore are used to being around a dog. They have not lived with young children but would be fine around them. Cats are unknown.

"They must have access to an outdoor space with grass."

For more details go to www.allcreaturesgreatandsmall.org.uk/.