A DAY of music and performance to celebrate and raise awareness of the issues being faced by the River Wye is coming to Chepstow this month.

On Saturday, November 12, Chepstow Drill Hall will be filled with voices representing the River Wye.

Producer Roger Kerley is the organiser of the event.

He said: “I wanted to bring together performers and musicians to both celebrate the River Wye and raise awareness of the dangers of pollution to the health of the river.

“I am delighted that Chepstow Town Council is supporting this production.

“It will be an evening of drama and music, performed by Odyssey Theatre Company, Carmina 3 and Chepstow Singing Club, all on the theme of the river."

Writer Adele Cordner has written a satirical monologue especially for the production

She interviewed local campaigner Angela Jones for her research.

"Adele will perform her new comic play, A D(r)ip In The Wye which is directed by Deborah Evans-Gale for Odyssey Theatre Company," Mr Kerley said.

“Pippa Marland, vocalist of Carmina 3 will delight the audience with their fabulous folk songs and The Chepstow Singing Club, made up of community singers from Monmouthshire, will sing river-themed songs, led by Musical Director Jayne Thomas.

“On display will be a range of artwork from students of Susan Amos at Plough House Art Group, Chepstow and poetry from Chepstow’s NaCOT writing group and other local poets."

All profits will go towards Gwent Wildlife Trust.

Voices For The Wye is on November 12 at 7.30pm at Chepstow Drill Hall.

Tickets are available from Chepstow Bookshop and at eventbrite.co.uk/e/voices-for-the-wye-tickets-427530744967, or on the door, subject to availability.