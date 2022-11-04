ROADS around three Newport primary schools were closed during drop-off and pick-up times as part of a trial scheme aimed at making streets safer for youngsters.

The one-day trial saw roads around St Joseph’s, Tredegar Park and Malpas Church primary schools closed times as part of the School Streets Project.

This was to encourage children and their parents or guardians to walk or cycle to school, as opposed to arriving by car.

The trial on Thursday, October 27, was a collaboration between Newport City Council and charity Sustrans Cymru. Those who took part in the project will be asked for their opinions to assess whether it was a success.

A council spokesperson said: “The results of these surveys will inform any future plans around active travel initiatives at these schools.”

The project also included the running of active travel sessions in each of the schools.

The council has also said it’s been developing active travel maps highlighting the best walking and cycling routes to and from each school – which it hopes will encourage fewer car journeys.

Commenting on the trial, Cllr Yvonne Forsey, cabinet member for climate change and biodiversity, said: “Walking and cycling can have a positive impact on both our environment and health and wellbeing, and we want to maximise opportunities for children and their parents or guardians to leave the car at home when travelling to and from school.

“We will be assessing the trials to see if these measures can support more active journeys to and from schools, and how they can enhance safety around schools at busy times of the day, if implemented on a more regular basis.”