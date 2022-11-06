HERE is a selection of dogs from Many Tears Animal Rescue which are looking for their forever homes.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Trust - two years old, female, Collie. Trust is a dog to melt your heart. She is concerned and worried to find herself here and has never seen the outside world before. She has a scar on her nose and we think she has had a hard start to her life. She is not a super active Collie and we think she would enjoy a more relaxed home where, once she has learnt to walk on a lead, she gets to go out for a reasonable walk once or twice a day.

Frank - five years old, male, French Bulldog. Frank is just wonderful! He has come to us from a breeder and is full of character and loves humans. He already knows how to walk on a lead and can't wait to get going but may need to learn about house training. Frank is very good around other dogs and would be happy to share his new home with another dog or be the only dog in the house.

Eric - four years old, male, Labrador. Eric is a timid boy who is overwhelmed by his new surroundings. With love, gentle words of encouragement and praise Eric’s adopters will see him flourish into a happy boy who return their love and kindness tenfold.

Artichoke - six years old, female, cocker spaniel. Artichoke would like a quiet home, where she can be allowed to take it easy, most probably in her bed which she loves. She would be suited to a less active home, because although she enjoys a walk, she isn't that energetic. She is such a sweet

Andrew - three months old, male, terrier. Andrew came to us as an unwanted puppy. He is very nervous of people at the moment and is too shy to come forwards for a fuss. He is very young and we do feel that with some practice and lots of visits from people with kind hands and voices he should soon start to come of his shell and will become quite cheeky pretty quickly.