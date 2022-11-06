A NEW shop selling running weekly cooking classes and selling a popular all-in-one kitchen appliance is opening in Newport Market.

Lucy’s Kitchen UK is opening their first store in Wales at Newport Market. As well as hosting regular cooking classes, it will also sell the Thermonix - an appliance used to cook meals, pre-set with more than 70,000 recipes.

Lucy Wiley of Lucy’s Kitchen UK said: “Newport was the logical choice to open the store has it has links to Cardiff, Chepstow and Bristol.

“The company itself is a direct sales company, and the location they had is the right location as the market is upcoming and is the biggest in Newport.

“There will lots of events there, and the events we will be doing tie in nicely with the other businesses in the market. We will be cooking all sorts of food from around the world using the Thermonix.”

The new store will be open in early December and will only sell the Thermonix appliance, with cooking classes focussed specifically on the time of year.

Lucy Wiley

Ms Wiley added: “Its our first store in Wales and we have grown our sales force big enough to be able to have a store open.

“You can cook both healthy and naughty food, as Christmas is coming up we will focus on food around that.

“You can chop a salad or make a salad, a curry, or a lemon curd. It’s a 20-in-one kitchen appliance which can chop, mix, sauté, weigh and steam.

Lucy Wiley (Image: Lucy Wiley)

“It’s priced at £189, and it is a handy gadget to have. Think about what you spend on a takeaway - you can have a curry that tastes better than that using this product.”