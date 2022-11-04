A COLLEGE in Blaenau Gwent has been nurturing not just its students - but also 120,000 bees.

Volunteers at Coleg Gwent's Blaenau Gwent Learning Zone in Ebbw Vale have been taking care of the insects, led by maths lecturer Erik Moons.

“If all the pollinators were gone tomorrow, within three years, we would cease to exist," said Mr Moons. "So, it’s important to help them thrive."

After seeing the hives suffer wasp attacks and colonies that had not survived winters, Mr Moons started to learn to care for the bees as a beginner.

By rescuing failing hives and nurturing care, the roof now hosts 120,000 bees.

Mr Moons is now planning to introduce more students to the bees in the winter, when they - the students - are at their calmest.

The plan is to dispel common myths and promote their benefits on products, and their important role in biodiversity.

By teaching students this knowledge, Mr Moons thinks it will pave the way to spread awareness of the importance of bees in Ebbw Vale.

The college is now selling honey from the rooftop hives. All profits go into caring for the bees in order to provide a better environment and offer valuable learning opportunities.

“In the future, I'd like to breed bees on a small scale and put them up for sale, securing enough money to provide them with high quality food for an entire year,” said Mr Moons.

A jar of honey from Coleg Gwent costs £5. You can buy it from the Blaenau Gwent Learning Zone reception.