POLICE are appealing for help to track down a Blackwood man, who has breached his licence conditions following his release from prison.

Lewis Holton, 22, from Blackwood, was jailed for two years and nine months for assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession with intent to supply cocaine on Tuesday, February 15 last year.

He was released on licence on New Year's Eve the same year, but has since breached his conditions and is now being recalled to prison.

Police have said anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call 101 or send the force a direct message on Facebook or Twitter quoting log reference 2200357469.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.