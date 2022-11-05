CAERPHILLY'S cabinet member for planning and public protection has joined calls for greyhound racing to be banned in Wales.

Cllr Philippa Leonard has written to the Welsh Government, calling on it to review its policy on greyhound racing in Wales. In the letter she said greyhound racing was “inconsistent with the values of the people of Wales”.

This follows the submission of a planning application by Valley Greyhounds in Ystrad Mynach to expand its stadium. The proposals for Wales’ only greyhound racing stadium include an additional bar area, a function room, a new judge’s box and a vet surgery.

When asked about the planning application, the Labour councillor for Risca East said: “It’s going to have to go to committee to be decided. My personal thoughts on it is I would rather greyhound racing be abolished in Wales, but the application is beyond my control and will be down to the committee.

“I’m an animal lover myself and I don’t like the way they are treated after their careers finish.”

According to Valley Greyhounds’ website, work on the stadium has already begun – this is despite the fact planning permission is yet to be granted.

Valley Greyhounds hopes to become licensed by the Greyhound Board of Great Britain (GBGB) by January 2024.

RSPCA Cymru has said it does not support the regulation of the track.

A spokesperson said: “The Welsh Government wants every animal to have a good quality of life, an ambition which the RSPCA shares, and so we are urging Caerphilly County Borough Council to reject the planning application and to prevent the perpetuation of a sport which is inherently unsafe and compromises dog welfare at every stage of their lives.

“We need to see this activity phased out in Wales as soon as possible.”

The RSPCA – along with Dogs Trust, Blue Cross, Hope Rescue and Greyhound Rescue Wales – has now launched a new campaign, #CutTheChase, to call for an end to greyhound racing in Wales. Supporters are encouraged to call on Senedd Members to show their support of phasing out greyhound racing and to call on the Welsh Government to act.

Last week, Plaid Cymru’s Delyth Jewell MS criticised the plans in the Senedd. She said she had “lost track” of the amount of emails received about Valley Greyhounds’ plans.

Dog rescue charities Hope Rescue and Greyhound Rescue Wales have also spoken out against the expansion.

They have started a petition against the development as “an urgent plea to the public to take action and protect hundreds of greyhounds from needless, preventable injuries and death”.

The dog rescue charities have concerns that the expansion will “intensify” the greyhound racing taking place in Ystrad Mynach.

A different petition by Hope Rescue calling for greyhound racing to be banned in Wales got more than 35,000 signatures and is expected to be debated in the Senedd.

In her letter to the Welsh Government, Cllr Leonard said: “I share the concerns voiced by animal welfare charities for racing greyhounds throughout their lives, including when their racing career ends. The available data on injuries and fatalities to greyhounds is quite shocking and I do not believe that animals should be exploited and harmed in this way and simply for entertainment.”

She continued: “In calling for a Welsh Government review of the legislative position in Wales, I would ask that consideration is given to banning greyhound racing completely and it is my personal view that this, rather than the introduction of a regulatory framework, is the only way to ensure animal welfare throughout their lifetimes. With only one track in Wales, it should be possible to phase out this activity over a relatively short timescale.”

According to RSPCA Cymru, Wales is one of ten countries in the world where greyhound racing still takes place – alongside England, Scotland, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Vietnam and the USA.

Valley Greyhounds has been contacted by the Local Democracy Reporting Service for comment.