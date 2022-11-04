THE spirit of the Chartists was alive and in good voice in Newport tonight.

Hundreds of people marked the anniversary of the Newport Rising by taking part in a torchlit march from Belle Vue Park to the Westgate Hotel in the centre of the city.

Chartism was a working-class movement of the 1830s, which called for the right to vote to be extended beyond those who owned property.

They made the following six demands:

All men to have the vote;

Voting should take place by secret ballot;

Parliamentary elections to be held every year;

Constituencies should be of equal size;

Members of Parliament should be paid;

The requirement for an MP to own property should be abolished.

But their demands were met with resistance, and unrest broke out.

On Monday, November 4, 1839 - exactly 183 years ago today - thousands of men marched to Newport’s Westgate Hotel in an attempt to secure the release of five of their number who were being held under arrest at the hotel.

The march was led by John Frost, Zephaniah Williams and William Jones - but when the Chartists arrived at the Westgate Hotel, they were faced with 500 special constables and soldiers from the 45th Regiment on foot.

A short, bloody battle broke out resulting in roughly 22 deaths and more than 50 injured. The three men named as leading the march were all found guilty of high treason and sentenced to be hanged, drawn and quartered.

183 years on, the original Chartist march was marked in the city by young and old.

A musical rendition of the history of the Chartists saw the marchers off.

They snaked through Belle Vue Park before heading past St Woolos Cathedral and down Stow Hill to the Westgate Hotel - possibly the iconic site of Chartism.

Upon their arrival, a rendition of the song which has come to symbolism Welsh patriotism (and the football team) Yma O Hyd was well received.

Celebrations continue at the Westgate and other venues in the city tonight and over the weekend, with concerts, talks and more highlighting the importance of the original Chartist march more than 180 years ago.

