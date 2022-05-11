Live

M4 traffic: Delays ahead of Wales v New Zealand in Cardiff

By Ian Craig

  • There is congestion on the M4 ahead of Wales' clash with the All Blacks at Cardiff's Principality Stadium later today.
  • Rail strikes were called off last night, but train operators said this was too late to restore usual service, and emergency timetables remain in place.
  • The Welsh Government has urged people not to travel to Cardiff.

