- There is congestion on the M4 ahead of Wales' clash with the All Blacks at Cardiff's Principality Stadium later today.
- Rail strikes were called off last night, but train operators said this was too late to restore usual service, and emergency timetables remain in place.
- The Welsh Government has urged people not to travel to Cardiff.
