BUDDING young artists are being invited to design a Christmas card for first minister Mark Drakeford, which will be sent to people including King Charles and US president Jo Biden.

Children in years five or six in primary schools in Wales can design a card on the theme of 'A Christmas Welcome', and the first minister will pick his favourite to be used as his official Christmas card.

Among those who will be sent the card are King Charles, US president Joe Biden, and vice-president Kamala Harris.

Mr Drakeford said he hoped the theme would encourage youngsters to think about the plight of the people who have been forced to flee war-torn Ukraine and other countries around the world.

Mr Drakeford said: “It was great to see all the cards from children all over Wales who entered the competition last year. This year, I’m looking forward to seeing my desk once again covered in brightly-coloured festive designs.

“I hope the theme ‘A Christmas Welcome’ will help children think about the part we can all play to welcome people, who need a safe place to live, to Wales.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing the results of their imaginations in my post bag.”

