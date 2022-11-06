BUDDING young artists are being invited to design a Christmas card for first minister Mark Drakeford, which will be sent to people including King Charles and US president Jo Biden.
Children in years five or six in primary schools in Wales can design a card on the theme of 'A Christmas Welcome', and the first minister will pick his favourite to be used as his official Christmas card.
Among those who will be sent the card are King Charles, US president Joe Biden, and vice-president Kamala Harris.
Mr Drakeford said he hoped the theme would encourage youngsters to think about the plight of the people who have been forced to flee war-torn Ukraine and other countries around the world.
Mr Drakeford said: “It was great to see all the cards from children all over Wales who entered the competition last year. This year, I’m looking forward to seeing my desk once again covered in brightly-coloured festive designs.
“I hope the theme ‘A Christmas Welcome’ will help children think about the part we can all play to welcome people, who need a safe place to live, to Wales.
“I’m really looking forward to seeing the results of their imaginations in my post bag.”
Rules and guidance:
- The closing date is midday on Monday, November 28.
- The competition is open to school-aged children in years five and six.
- Email entries to cabinetcommunications@gov.wales
- All entries should be a maximum size of A4 (210mm x 297mm).
- Entries can be in portrait or landscape orientation.
- Entries must be ‘flat’ – no uneven surfaces or materials such as cotton wool or glitter.
- Bright, vibrant colours reproduce well – dark backgrounds should be avoided.
- Entries must include the child’s name and contact details.
- Entries cannot be returned.
- Entries created digitally can be sent in by email, and photographs of physical creations can also be emailed in, but keep the original artwork so it can be sent in if it is picked as the winner.
- If including Welsh and English, put Welsh first. Some standard phrases include ‘Nadolig Llawen - Merry Christmas’ and ‘Cyfarchion y Tymor - Season’s Greetings’.
