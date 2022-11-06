NETFLIX'S hit drama based around the British monarchy under the reign of the late Queen Elizabeth II has received criticism from former prime ministers Tony Bair and John Major for its depiction of events.

Tony Blair, who was Labour Prime Minister from 1997 to 2007, said its depiction of him in The Crown was "complete rubbish" ahead of the show's anticipated fifth season later this month.

This comes as John Major, who became prime minister in 1990, said, in a letter to the Telegraph, the new series "will be profoundly hurtful" to the grieving Windsors.

Adding: “Netflix may well take the view that any publicity is good publicity.

“But I assure them it is not – most especially when it disrespects the memory of those no longer alive, or puts words into the mouths of those still living and in no position to defend themselves.

“Fiction should not be paraded as fact.

The essence of The Crown. Imelda Staunton leads in the new season, arriving 9th November. pic.twitter.com/1FGVYMMKqj — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) October 31, 2022

“I gather Netflix continues to refuse to put out a disclaimer at the top of the opening credits, on the basis that ‘everyone knows this is a drama series’.

“But this is simply not good enough. If everyone knows, why not acknowledge that?

“Without such action, many millions – around the world – could still be influenced by a damaging and fictional script, which claims ‘authority’ by being interspersed with historical fact.

“Entertainment is a great and glorious industry that brings enormous pleasure to many millions. Netflix should not demean it with portrayals which are both injurious and untrue.”

Last month, Netflix put a disclaimer in the description of its YouTube trailer for the fifth series of The Crown, saying the production is a “fictional dramatisation” and “inspired by real events”.

PA/Netflix - The two former PMs hit out at the season (Image: PA/Netflix)

What happens in the fifth season of The Crown?





According to reports, the fifth season depicts the marriage and divorce of then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

The fifth season apparently shows the younger Prince attempting to recruit Tony Blair as an ally in his bid to marry Camilla Parker Bowles.

The show is also expected to depict King Charles, played by Dominic West, cutting short a holiday with his then-wife, Diana to meet with Sir John at Highgrove in 1991 to discuss the ousting of Queen Elizabeth.

There is also expected to be a series of episodes depicting the build-up to Diana's bombshell interview with disgraced former BBC journalist Martin Bashir, according to reports by The Sun.

What is the release date for The Crown season five?





The fifth season of The Crown will air on November 9 on Netflix.