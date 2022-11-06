NEW Harry Potter films could be on the horizon if Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav gets his way.

During a call with investors this week, the boss reportedly hinted at further productions from Hogwarts and a potential discussion with J.K. Rowling.

The CEO revealed his intentions to focus on franchises moving forward, highlighting Harry Potter as a possible option.

He said: “We’re going to focus on franchise. We haven’t had a Superman movie in 13 years. We haven’t done a Harry Potter in 15 years.

“The DC movies and the Harry Potter movies provided a lot of the profits for Warner Bros. … over the past 25 years.

“If we can do something with J.K. on Harry Potter going forward.”

He added: "So a focus on the franchise — one of the big advantages that we have, House of the Dragon is an example of that, Game of Thrones, taking advantage of Sex and the City, Lord of the Rings, we still have the right to do Lord of the Rings movies.

"What are the movies that have brands that are understood and loved everywhere in the world?”

Eight Harry Potter films were released by Warner Bros. between 2001 and 2011 grossing $7.7billion globally.