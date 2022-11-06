A NEW store has opened up at the site of a ill-fated proposed Russian supermarket in Caldicot.

Caldicot Town Team has opened its seasonal indoor market in Store Twenty One on the town's high street.

The unit was at one time the proposed site of a new branch of Russian supermarket Mere.

However, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the supermarket never materialised.

Now, an indoor market featuring local crafts, food and gifts has opened in the unit.

Aaron Reeks, of Caldicot Town Team, said: "We're getting there. It's a work in progress.

"We got the keys on Thursday and we've done a lot of cleaning since.

"We're planning to make it a diverse space including workshops for young people, cinema evenings - it won't just be retail."

There is also a soft play centre at the site which is free to use.

"We are asking for donations," Mr Reeks said.

"I knew it would be a challenge financially for Caldicot Town Team, but I hope with public support we can make it work."