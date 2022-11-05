THE spirit of the Chartists was alive and in good voice in Newport exactly 183 years to the day since John Frost and his comrades took to the streets.

Hundreds of people marked the anniversary of the Newport Rising by taking part in a torchlit march from Belle Vue Park to the Westgate Hotel in the centre of the city.

Picture: Lee Parker

Picture: John Hamblen

Chartism was a working-class movement of the 1830s, which called for the right to vote to be extended beyond those who owned property.

Exactly 183 years on, the original Chartist march was marked in the city by young and old on Friday.

Picture: Alex Miller

A musical rendition of the history of the Chartists saw the marchers off.

They snaked through Belle Vue Park before heading past St Woolos Cathedral and down Stow Hill to the Westgate Hotel - possibly the iconic site of Chartism.

Picture: Lee Parker

Picture: Lee Parker

Upon their arrival, a rendition of the song which has come to symbolism Welsh patriotism (and the football team) Yma O Hyd was well received.

Celebrations continue at the Westgate and other venues in the city tonight and over the weekend, with concerts, talks and more highlighting the importance of the original Chartist march more than 180 years ago.