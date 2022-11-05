THE well-known dancing duo from BBC One's popular weekend dancing competition, Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec star in this year's Freemans Christmas advert.

The professional dancers, who met back in 2010 when they performed on Burn The Floor, are starring in the Freemans advert and showcase all the products on offer this Christmas.

The advert shows the pair presenting various items such as a range of exclusive designer collaborations, and own-brand labels while celebrating the company's free delivery and returns guarantee.

Commenting on the advert, Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara said: “Christmas really must be one of our favourite times of the year. Like everyone else we get to share it with all our friends and family. Working on the Freemans Find The One ad was great fun, it sums up all the good things about this time of year – plus we got work together which is always a bonus.”

Freemans - Janette and Aljaz star in new Freemans advert (Image: Freemans)

The Freemans Christmas TV advert 2022

The Freemans Christmas advert hints at the brand's time as a purely catalogue-based retailer through the use of a 'circle motif' throughout the video.

This nods to how customers would circle around the items they planned on ordering.

The Television advert also looks to the future with an emphasis on the retailer's switch to being an online platform.

In one part of the advert, Janette can be seen showing off a number of Freeman exclusives including STAR by designer Julien Macdonald.

The advert finishes around a Christmas Tree with partners Aljaz and Janette and friends exchanging presents.

Freemans - The advert will air on TV tonight (November 5) (Image: Freemans)

When is the Freemans Christmas TV advert airing?





The Freemans Christmas TV advert will air from today (Saturday, November 5).

Where to watch the Freemans Christmas advert?





The 2022 'Find The One' Freemans advert can be found here:

As well as TV ads – the ‘Find the One This Christmas’ will be a full multichannel campaign across digital, social, radio, website and PR.

Why was the Freemans Christmas advert made?





Richard Cristofoli, Chief Customer Officer at Freemans said: “Find The One, is all about helping to position Freemans as the go-to destination for meaningful gifting this Christmas.

"We understand everyone is feeling the pinch and therefore our customers want to ensure the gift they pick really counts.

"Our wide range online enables them to browse and pick the perfect present that shows thoughtful consideration for loved ones.”

“Find The One at Christmas builds on the existing relationship with Janette Manrara, who we have used in several of our ads. We are delighted that Aljaz joins Janette in what we think is our strongest and most festive offering to date.

“As ever, we want to develop a stronger, deeper working relationship with our talent. Janette is a key influencer in our stable, and Alijaz choreographed the ad."

To find out more and browse the Freemans store, please visit the Freemans website.