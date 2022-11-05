AN ABUSIVE man has been jailed after repeatedly breaching his criminal behaviour order.

Andrew Mills entered guilty pleas to one count of breaching a criminal behaviour order, one of assault by beating, one of using threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour, and one of possessing a controlled drug when he appeared before magistrates in Hereford in November.

The court heard from prosecutor Mark Hambling that the 39-year-old had used threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause another person to believe that unlawful violence would be used against them in Ross-on-Wye on October 26. The offence was also in breach of his criminal behaviour order, which was imposed in April and prohibits him from causing fear of violence to members of the public.

Mills had also assaulted a woman by beating in Ross on October 26 and had been caught in possession of a quantity of controlled class B drug cannabis in the town close to the Welsh border on October 27.

Magistrates said Mills had repeatedly breached his criminal behaviour order and was subject to a suspended sentence order at the time, and that the offences were so serious that only a custodial sentence could be justified.

Mills, formerly of Herefordshire and now of Bleathwood, Ludlow, was jailed for 40 weeks while the cannabis was ordered to be forfeited and destroyed.