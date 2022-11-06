Lindt LINDOR has launched its Christmas advert ahead of the festive period later this year.

This comes as other brands and retailers, including Asda and Freemans, unveiled similar adverts for the Christmas season.

The Lindt LINDOR Christmas advert 2022

The chocolate product's advert depicts a multi-generational family coming together to celebrate Christmas while one of them enjoys the "irresistibly smooth melting LINDOR" chocolate.

When will the Lindt LINDOR 2022 Christmas advert air?





The advert campaign began on November 1 and will continue all the way to Christmas Day (December 25).

How to watch the 2022 Lindt LINDOR Christmas advert

The advert can be watched on various UK-available TV channels such as ITV, Channel 4, and Channel 5 as well as Sky Atlantic, 5 Select, DRAMA, Eden, Alibi, and E4.

The chocolatier advert can also be watched here:



Lindt outlets and boutique shops across the UK

There are a number of Lindt outlets and boutique stores that can be found here:

LINDT Outlet Chocolate Shops: Ashford, Birmingham, Braintree Village, Bridgend, Cheshire Oaks, Clarks Village Somerset, Dalton Park Co. Durham, East Midlands, Gloucester Quays, Kildare Ireland, Livingston, Portsmouth Gunwharf Quays, Swindon, The O2, Wembley, Cannock Centre West Midlands, York and Livingston in Scotland.

LINDT Boutique Chocolate Shops: Leeds Trinity Centre, Manchester Arndale Centre, Liverpool One, and Bluewater Kent.

To find out more or to browse Lindt's online store, please visit the Lindt website.