A FAMOUS actor is switching on the Christmas lights at a town close to the Monmouthshire border this year.

Actor Sally Phillips will join Hay-on-Wye Citizens of the Year Trish and Alan Kiddle to switch on the town’s Christmas lights on Friday, November 25.

This will be a part of her Hay Festival Winter Weekend appearance.

The free switch-on event will take place between 5pm and 7pm in Memorial Square, accompanied by carol singing, food, mulled wine, and entertainment to kick off the festival weekend, which runs to Sunday, November 27.

Sally Phillips is an award-winning actor, presenter, and comedian.

Sally Phillips will be turning Hay-on-Wye's Christmas lights on this year (Image: Hay Festival)

She co-created the sketch show Smack the Pony and starred in the acclaimed series Miranda, I'm Alan Partridge, Set the Thames on Fire and Veep, in films Pride and Prejudice and Zombies and the blockbuster Bridget Jones franchise.

Phillips is at the festival to chair a sold-out event with brothers Manni and Reuben Coe on their illustrated memoir brother.do.you.love.me following the lights switch-on.

Fiona Howard, Hay-on-Wye Town Council deputy mayor, said: “Hay-on-Wye is delighted to be hosting Hay Festival Winter Weekend again, bringing writers and readers together for a wonderful weekend.

“We are delighted that Sally Phillips and Hay-on-Wye Citizens of the Year Trish and Alan Kiddle will be switching on the lights and getting us all into the festive spirit.

Hay Festival CEO Julie Finch said the Christmas lights switch-on is an annual highlight in the town.

“We are delighted that Sally Phillips will join with Hay-on-Wye Citizens of the Year Trish and Alan Kiddle to bring some added sparkle to the moment,” she said.

“Hay Festival Winter Weekend marks the season’s change and year’s end with a celebration of community, bold visions, and hope. Writers, readers, and performers will gather in venues across our book town to share their stories and imagine the world anew.

“Please join us for a special weekend of conversation, laughter, music and friendship.”