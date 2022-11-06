SUPPORTING communities is what Monmouthshire Building Society has been doing for more than 150 years.

Founded in Newport in 1869, the company also supports events that highlight the achievements of heroes in the local community.

One of those is the South Wales Argus Pride of Gwent Awards, held in partnership with Caerphilly County Borough Council, which take place at Rodney Parade on December 6.

A total of 13 prizes are set to be handed out to some truly inspiring people from across the region, with categories covering, among other things, diversity, the environment, courage and sport.

Sponsoring the Diversity in the Community Award, Monmouthshire Building Society is among a number of businesses to throw their weight behind the ceremony.

“With 70,000-plus members, around 240 colleagues and over £1.6bn of assets, we’re a regional society experiencing an exciting period as we implement our ambitious five-year strategy,” said a spokesperson.

“The new strategy will move the society forward, ensuring a sustainable future and enabling us to become a truly innovative and modern mutual.

“As a member-led building society, our aim is to put our members at the heart of our decision-making.

“We’re committed to maintaining a presence on the high street at a time when others are closing branches, and we’ve just opened a second flagship branch in Cardiff city centre.

“The new branch on Queen Street brings an empty building back into use, benefiting members and the community.

“Alongside improvements to our Newport head office, we’ve also taken the opportunity to deliver modern and vibrant office space above the Cardiff branch, giving colleagues another location to work from, in addition to Newport and remote working.

“With our members needs ever-changing, the society continues to progress new digitally focused initiatives to improve our member experience.

“We embrace our responsibility to help address some of the social, economic and environmental challenges members and colleagues face, and we’ve been able to support our communities throughout the pandemic with our ever-growing community initiatives.

“Our Branching into Communities programme includes our charitable foundation, Colleague in the Community volunteering initiative and our Branch Sponsorship Fund.”

For more information about the society’s services, visit monbs.com.