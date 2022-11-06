A MAN is in a serious condition in hospital and two others have been arrested following a crash between Newport and Cwmbran on Friday.

Gwent Police officers attended a crash on the A4042 between Cwmbran and Newport, at 6.20pm on Friday, November 4.

They have since issued an appeal for anyone with information or dashcam footage to assist with their enquiries.

The collision was between a burnt orange BWM M3 and a motorbike.

However the car left the scene prior to the arrival of emergency services.

Paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service attended and a 33-year-old man from the Newport area has been taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains in a serious condition.

A 50-year-old man from the Cwmbran area and a 40-year-old man from the Newport area have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic collision.

Both men have since been released from police custody pending further enquiries.

Officers are particularly interested to hear from anyone who may have seen a burnt orange BMW M3 or a grey BMW M140i being driven on this stretch of road between 6pm and 6.20pm.

A spokesperson said: "You can call us on 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2200374230 with any details.

"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."