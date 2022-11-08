GWENT boasts its fair share of first-class conference and event facilities, and the University of South Wales’s Newport campus is up there with the best.

In a modern setting overlooking the River Usk, the campus offers a range of flexible exhibition and meeting spaces, with events supported by a professional and experienced management team.

The campus is in the heart of the city, adjacent to Friars Walk shopping centre with its numerous bars and restaurants.

There are a number of car parks nearby and the main train and bus stations are less than a 10-minute walk away.

Facilities include flexible exhibition space, meeting rooms, lecture theatres, breakout space, boardroom, dance studio, roof terrace perfect for barbecues and outdoor drinks receptions and a cafe-style eatery.

To support events, the university offers complimentary WiFi, audio-visual equipment, technical support, on-site catering and tailor-made menus, event management packages and delegate accommodation packages with neighbouring hotels and self-catering providers.

The Newport campus is one of three University of South Wales conference and event facilities.

Additional and complimentary facilities are based at their Pontypridd Conference Centre and in Cardiff city centre at the Atrium.

For more details, visit www.southwales.ac.uk/business-services/conferencing-facilities/

Meanwhile, local businesses in Newport and the wider Gwent area are also welcome to join the free USW Exchange Network.

As a member of the network, organisations can benefit from free access to co-working and meeting room spaces at their Newport and Treforest Exchange hubs and support from USW’s external engagement managers to diagnose business needs and challenges, making connections to academic expertise, student talent and technical facilities as required.

Members also benefit from access to a range of events to connect and upskill the local business community and access to funding to pump-prime new collaborative projects and partnerships with USW.

For more information on the benefits of joining the USW Exchange Network, visit www.southwales.ac.uk/business-services/usw-exchange-events-membership/