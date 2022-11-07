A RAPIST who sexually assaulted a woman as they watched a war film together on Netflix has been jailed.

Sebastian Smith, 26, from Brynmawr, pinned his victim down on a bed and ignored her cries as she begged him to stop attacking her.

After he raped her the defendant pleaded with the woman not to report to the police what he’d done to her.

During Smith’s trial, John Ryan, prosecuting, said the victim told her attacker: “I feel sick to the stomach. I told you to stop.”

Jurors were told the defendant replied: “I done wrong. I really hate myself.

“Please don’t go the police. I’m begging you. I’m shaking like a leaf. I’m dying here myself.”

Smith, of George Street, was found guilty of rape and sexual assault by penetration.

He had denied both charges against him.

When Smith was arrested and questioned in 2020 he gave police a prepared statement in which he said he and the woman had intercourse consensually.

He said that it was she who had started kissing him and initiated sexual contact between them.

Giving evidence in his defence at his trial at Cardiff Crown Court, Smith was asked by his barrister Jenny Yeo to tell the jury what happened.

He told them: “We were play fighting and kissing.

“She then put her hands on me between my legs.”

Smith said he had put his penis inside her but she had told him, “No”.

The defendant insisted: “As soon as she said no I went straight out.”

Mr Ryan played a recording of the 999 call the woman had made to the police following the two assaults.

She told the emergency services operator: “I went to his house to watch a film.

“He put his hand down my trousers.

“I told him to stop it.”

The victim added: “I did touch him and said to him, ‘How would you like it if I touched you?’

“I told him I didn’t want to do it.

“He pinned me down on the bed and pulled down my trousers.”

Smith was jailed for five years and five months and has to register as a sex offender for life.