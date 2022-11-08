A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

AARON CAREY, 21, of Woodside, Duffryn, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to possession of a knuckleduster in public, possession of a knife in public and a public disorder offence on High Street on October 12.

He was ordered to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work, a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

COLE BOWEN, 19, of Walkdens, Fairwater, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted causing criminal damage to a door belonging to Cwmbran Community Council on June 28, 2021.

JONATHAN RHYS PAYNTER, 20, of Maindee Road, Cwmfelinfach, was ordered to pay £173 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for using a car on High Cross Road, Newport, on April 6 when not every headlamp was clean and in good working order.

AMY MARSHMAN, 29, of Clydach Street, Brynmawr, was sentenced to an 18-month community order after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 103 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Monmouth Road, Abergavenny, on October 12.

She was ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for two years and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

LAURA ENGLISH, 29, of Penylan Road, Argoed, near Blackwood, was banned from driving for 14 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 50 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on October 13.

She was fined £115 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £46 surcharge.

JOSEPH LYNTON PHELPS, 28, of Lilian Road, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £257 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving whilst not wearing a seat belt on the A4048, Newport Road, Hollybush, on April 8.

KERRY WEBSTER, 41, of Cribarth Lane, Risca, was conditionally discharged for 12 months and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge after pleading guilty to possession of amphetamine on March 30.

JAMES DAVID WEST, 37, of Sedgemoor Court, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ROBERT CHARLES BARTON, 51, of Church Crescent, Bassaleg, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SLAWOMIR SLOPIECKI, 43, of Oliver Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Hampden Road on April 20.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DANIEL STEWART MADDEN, 34, of Lansbury Road, Brynmawr, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A4143 in Abergavenny on April 19.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.