A SECTION of the M4 will be closed overnight for one night this week.
Traffic Wales has confirmed that the motorway will be closed at junction 24 for the Coldra on Tuesday.
The closure will be between the slip roads in order for bridge repairs to take place.
It will be shut between 8pm on Tuesday and 6am on Wednesday.
A diversion will be in place via the junction 24 slip roads.
