THE WORK of Newbridge artist Pat Killian was front and centre at the World Boxing Organization’s (WBO) annual awards ceremony.

Mr Killian is known for his fight-week artwork and portraits of legends of the sport including Frank Bruno and Mike Tyson, and between October 24 and 28, his work was the focus of the WBO’s 35 annual convention, culminating in the awards evening and gala in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

In particular, Mr Killian’s piece he exhibited before the fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden in April featured on the programme, the promotional materials, and across the Royal Sonestra Hotel.

Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano



A fight for the history books



Madison Square Garden



April 30th



Come and see the original work in the foyer of the Stewart Hotel New York opposite the Garden from April 27th - May 1st #TaylorSerrano pic.twitter.com/3l2cQeCqkO — Patrick J. Killian (@Pat_KillianArt) April 14, 2022

He flew out to the event after completing a piece on Oleksandr Usyk, who was named WBO Male Fighter of The Year, in the week before the convention.

“It was great,” he said. “I exhibited back at the first fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano. Paco Valcarcel, the president of the WBO saw the painting and said they would be in touch.

Amanda Serrano and Oleksandr Usyk at the WBO annual awards ceremony. (Image: Pat Killian)

“They said they wanted to use the piece to help celebrate women’s boxing and because it was the women’s fight of the year.

“A week before the event, they commissioned me to do a special piece of Oleksandr Usyk.

“They wanted to present Katie and Amanda with the piece. We also presented Alycia Baumgardner with a piece [after she earned a special recognition for her recent victory over former WBO world champion Mikaela Mayer].

“I had a week to do it but I pulled it off. They really liked what I did.”

Amanda Serrano with Pat Killian's piece from her fight with Katie Taylor. (Image: Pat Killian)

As well as providing the artwork, Mr Killian also did a live painting at the event.

“It was a great week to be involved in that and having my work as a main theme,” he said. “It was a great job for me and to get that recognition from the WBO.”

The event came shortly Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame, where Mr Killian was able to present his artwork to the inductees for the first time since the pandemic.

Pat Killian presents James Toney with his induction painting at the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame event. (Image: Pat Killian)

Among those to be recognised were James Toney and Dave Tiberi – who fought in Atlantic City 30 years ago with Toney controversially coming out on top on a split decision.

“It was a great success,” he said. “I couldn’t go for the last two years – my paintings went but I couldn’t. It was great to go and present the fighters with their awards.”