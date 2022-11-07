Future generations will judge us on what we do – and what we fail to do – to tackle the climate emergency.

As my party’s spokesperson on climate change, I’ve been keen to speak to young people about how climate change affects them, and what they want governments and decision makers to do about it.

I think that this is essential, since children and young people are both the generation (of those of us alive now) who’ll be most affected by climate breakdown, and yet perversely the group with the least voice in determining what happens.

A survey by Sky this week showed the extent to which anxiety about climate change affects children and young people.

The findings included that half were frightened of climate change, 43 per cent thought it to be the biggest issue facing the planet and only 10 per cent thought the UK government was doing enough - an unsurprising fact given their total failure to take appropriate action and the fact the new prime minister had to be forced into the first of his many U-turns after initially deciding not to attend Cop27 in Egypt.

Things are progressing in Wales, however, with many radical policies in the Cooperation Agreement between Plaid Cymru and the Welsh Government in the process of being implemented, including: examining how Wales can get to net zero by 2035; establishing a national publicly-owned net zero energy company; developing transport links; biodiversity targets; tree planting; and flood review and more flood defences.

There was also signs of hope in the Sky survey, with 63 per cent believing it’s still possible to save the planet and 81 per cent wanting to learn more about the subject at school.

When young people show enthusiasm to learn more about an issue which will largely define their lives, adults should support them.

That’s why I’m thrilled that I’ll be taking part in a Youth COP, organised by Size of Wales, which will offer young people from schools across Wales a platform and a space where they can be part of discussions and activities relating to the climate and nature emergencies.

The events – named after the Conference of the Parties, or “COP” discussions which take place between governments across the world – will aim to empower young people, and ensure that Welsh decision makers hear what they have to say.

Over the course of two days, there’ll be panel discussions as well as stalls and performances, held in both the Pierhead in Cardiff Bay and the Temple of Peace.

I’m looking forward to being inspired and challenged by these youth voices – because it’s surely obvious to all of us that we need a radical rethink when it comes to saving our planet.