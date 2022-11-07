A YELLOW weather warning is in place across much of the Gwent region this evening.

The Met Office has issued the warning covering most of Wales and south west England between 6pm and midnight on Monday, November 7.

A Met Office spokesperson warned of “a short period of very heavy rain and equally winds likely to cause some disruption”.

Newport, Torfaen, Caerphilly and Blaenau Gwent – as well as the western areas of Monmouthshire – are all covered by the warning.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning covering much of Gwent. (Image: Met Office)

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely, the Met Office said, with spray and temporary flooding on roads possible – making journey times longer.

Some delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges is likely, with traffic having already been directed off the M48 and back on via the entry slip road before crossing the M48 Severn Bridge earlier on Monday due to the strong winds.

The warning also notes there may be some short term loss of power and other services.