TWO lanes of the M4 will be closed in both directions as bridge strengthening works on the motorway near completion.

Work has been ongoing to strengthen the Ebbw River Bridge at junction 28 for Tredegar Park since May last year.

The project will also see resurfacing and lining works to improve safety on this busy section of the motorway – with around half a million journeys taking place over the bridge each week according to Traffic Wales.

This week, from Monday to Wednesday, lane closures will be in place from 9pm until 6am in both directions.

The closures will allow for machinery to be collected, as well as road studs to be installed and white lines painted.

Following these closures, the traffic management measures on the Tredegar Park roundabout, Forge Road, and the slip roads at junction 28 will be removed.

Traffic Wales has said one lane of the slip road onto the eastbound carriageway will remain closed for the remainder of the works to allow access to the site.

Further overnight lane closures are scheduled from November 21 to 25 on the westbound carriageway and November 21 and 22 on the eastbound entry slip road for machinery and material collection.

The work is expected to be completed by the end of November.

“We'd like to thank the public for their patience and understanding whilst these essential works are ongoing,” said a Traffic Wales spokesperson.