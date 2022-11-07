FIRST minister Mark Drakeford is self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus.

The Welsh Government confirmed on Monday that Mr Drakeford, 68, was working from home.

“The first minister is currently working from home after testing positive for Covid,” said a Welsh Government spokesperson.

“Whilst not a legal requirement, it is important that anyone that does test positive isolates whilst recovering.

“We encourage everyone who is eligible to take up the offer of a Covid booster vaccination.”

Mr Drakeford is due to face questions to the first minister at Tuesday’s plenary session in the Senedd. He can attend virtually, it is not yet known whether he will take part.

The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics show that the estimated percentage of the Welsh population testing positive for Covid – in the week up to October 24 – fell to 2.55 per cent, or one in every 40 people.

This figure had dropped slightly from 2.83 per cent the previous week, and 3.87 per cent – the highest estimated level since July – the week before.

Public Health Wales reported that seven people in Wales were admitted to critical care with coronavirus in the seven days up to October 30.

The latest figures show that 99 people admitted to hospital who tested positive for coronavirus had picked it up in the community, with 124 having caught Covid in hospital, while a further 29 picked it up from an indeterminate source.