A YOUNG drug dealer threw a package of heroin and his incriminating mobile phone over a fence when he tried to do a runner from police.

Jerome Winter, 21, attempted to avoid arrest when officers smashed their way into his home last month.

But his escape bid last month was doomed when he was tackled by drugs squad officers.

Byron Broadstock, prosecuting, said: “On October 7 the police executed a search warrant at East Dock Road in Newport, the home address of the defendant.

“Officers forced entry and the defendant attempted to escape through the rear of the property but he was detained.

“He was seen throwing a package over the fence as well as a mobile phone.”

Police seized both items, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Inside the package were 11 separate heroin deals with a combined weight of 30.6g and a potential street value of just over £3,000.

The mobile phone contained “numerous text bombs” advertising heroin and cocaine for sale, Mr Broadstock added.

The defendant made no comment to detectives following his arrest.

Winter pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin, being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

Winter pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin, being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

He had two previous convictions for supplying class A drugs and committed these latest offences not long after being released on licence from custody.

Stuart John, representing Winter said: “The defendant was released from prison on June 14.

“He fell back in with the same old bad company and the same group of friends.

“The defendant began drug dealing to discharge a historic debt.

“He knew he owed money and the only way out was the deal and this is exactly what happened.

“There was a degree of inevitability about this.”

Judge Lucy Crowther told Winter: “At 21 this is the third offence you have committed relating to class A drugs.

“You had only recently been released from custody and that is an aggravating factor.”

The judge said however she was going to take into account the defendant’s “tragic background”.

Winter was jailed for five years and seven months and ordered to pay a £228 victim surcharge following his release from prison.