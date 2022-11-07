MORRISONS has released its Christmas advert and it sees the return of its festive character Farmer Christmas.

The supermarket has integrated the character into the whole of its 2022 Christmas campaign and the advert emphasises the work British farmers do to make Christmas so special.

It’s 60 seconds long and was created with Publicis•Poke.

Morrisons' colleagues also feature in the ad as “real life elves” who help make more than half of the fresh food sold by the supermarket.

Watch the Morrisons Christmas advert 2022

Farmer Christmas can be seen travelling across the fields to the festive workshop where the ‘elves’ are preparing food sold by Morrisons.

The TV ad features Morrisons' colleagues including a fishmonger, a baker and a butcher.

Viewers can also look out for Farmer Christmas driving his tractor to deliver a festive feast to a family.

The ad finishes with Farmer Christmas proudly explaining that Morrisons is the “only supermarket to be officially approved by me” because of its commitment to British farming, its food makers and its great value Christmas products.

The ‘Officially Approved By Farmer Christmas’ stamp will be seen throughout the festive campaign in-store and across paid media.

The advert kicks off the festive season but Morrisons has been helping its customers spread the cost this Christmas by introducing festive items to shelves as early as mid-September.

Morrisons has also helped customers with the cost of living crisis by cutting and then freezing prices of 150 of the most popular products, introducing exclusive offers to My Morrisons members and it continued the Kids Eat Free All Day initiative in its cafés.

The Morrisons Christmas Collector scheme is set to launch in the coming days for eligible My Morrisons members which will give them a significant money-off voucher to spend at Christmas if they meet the criteria and shop in the relevant weeks.

Rachel Eyre, Morrisons' Chief Customer and Marketing Officer, said: “We know that customers are having to manage their budgets closely at the moment but they have told us they don’t want to compromise on the Christmas meal.

“We’ve brought Farmer Christmas back this year to show them the food and great prices that, thanks to Morrisons foodmakers and farmers, will be available throughout the festive period, all stamped with his seal of approval.”

Dave Monk, Publicis•Poke Executive Creative Director, said: “Farmer Christmas is back. This year with a twinkle in his eye and a tractor to match.

“As the authority on Christmas food, with a mouth full of his own wisdom and a sack full of Morrisons mince pies, he’s here to remind us all that the most precious moments at Christmas are the ones we spend around the table with our family, and that the presents on our tables make Christmas just as special as the presents under the tree.”

The TV ad was directed by Frank Todaro of Moxie Pictures and will launch on TV during Good Morning Britain on Monday, November 7.

Viewers who visit the cinema in the festive months might also spot the advert on the big screen.

The wider campaign will run across radio, press, digital display, social media and Farmer Christmas will be brought to streets, as well as screens, across the UK.

This ad is the first in a series of ten Christmas TV ads showcasing Morrisons' fresh food and festive deals to tie in with the World Cup as well as the Christmas period.