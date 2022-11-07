TWITTER has launched a subscription service which will allow users to buy blue tick verification for a fee of $7.99 (£7) a month.

This comes as new owner Elon Musk makes the major change as he takes control of the site.

The system was previously designed to help users identify authentic and influential users on the platform.

This included government figures, sports stars, entertainment figures, journalists and major brands and organisations.

But in an update to Apple iOS devices on Saturday, the social media company said any users who “sign up now” to its premium “Twitter Blue” service for 7.99 US dollars a month will get a blue tick.

Available in the UK, as well as the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, the update said the service will provide: “Power to the people: Your account will get a blue checkmark, just like the celebrities, companies, and politicians you already follow.”

Trash me all day, but it’ll cost $8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 5, 2022

Other features promised to be “coming soon” include half the number of adverts, the ability to post longer videos and priority ranking for content posted on the platform.

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey took to the platform on Saturday to apologise for growing the company too quickly.

He said: “I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that.

“I am grateful for, and love, everyone who has ever worked on Twitter. I don’t expect that to be mutual in this moment…or ever… and I understand.”