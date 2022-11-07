ASDA has introduced strict new rules for customers hoping to by KSI and Logan Paul’s “Prime” hydration drink after a huge demand.
Prime has become the must-have drink for kids across the UK after it was endorsed by YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul.
Prime is supposedly sold exclusively in Asda stores but has become increasingly hard to find as kids and parents alike queue to stock up on the different flavours.
Last month we reported Asda in Newport had sold out of the drink in minutes.
The £2 price has been inflated drastically online as people stick up in the supermarket to make a profit.
Now Asda has decided to restrict customers to just three bottles with signs in stores urging customers to stick to the rules.
What is Prime Drink?
The drink comes in a number of different flavours including Lemon Lime, Tropical Punch, Ice Pop and Blue Raspberry.
Prime has been flying off the shelves and some youngsters have even been getting up as early as 5am outside their local Asda to get hold of one.
The drink is made up of 10 per cent coconut water and 825 milligrams of electrolytes.
Asda stores in Gwent:
- Blackwood: High Street
- Caerphilly: Pontygwindy Road
- Caldicot: Woodstock Way
- Cwmbran: Lleweyln
- Nantyglo: Lakeside Retail Park
- Newport: Lower Dock Street
- Newport: Newport Retail Park, Spytty (Asda Living store)
- Newport: Pencarn Way, Newport
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel