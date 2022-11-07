TWO boys are wanted for criminal damage after being caught on camera throwing eggs at a Tredegar house.

Gwent Police have confirmed that an investigation has been opened following a report of criminal damage.

CCTV footage appears to show the boys throwing eggs at the property on Valley View at 6.57pm on Saturday, October 29, before then running away.

An appeal has now been launched to identify the people in the video.

“We're investigating a report of criminal damage after eggs were thrown at a house in Valley View, Tredegar on Saturday, October 29,” said a Gwent Police spokesperson.

“Officers are trying to identify these two boys.

“If you have any information, you believe may help, please call 101 or DM us quoting 2200342152.”