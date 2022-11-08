ROADWORKS will close a roundabout near a busy junction on the Heads of the Valleys Road next week.

The Main Road roundabout connects to the turn-off for Brynmawr, one of the major junctions of the A465.

Costain, which is leading the wider improvements project for the Heads of the Valleys, said the work would "mainly involve replacing damaged kerbs and some landscaping".

Main Road roundabout will be closed overnight, for one night.

It means no vehicles will be able to access the roundabout from the nearby junction, except for access to Clydach Dingle and Hafod Road.

Two-way traffic controls will be in operation at the west side of the roundabout.

There will be no access to Main Road, which runs alongside the A465 to Llanelly and Gilwern.

Costain said a "fully-signed" diversion route will be in place.

The works are currently planned for the night of Thursday, November 17.