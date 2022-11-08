WITH thoughts now turning to Christmas, shoppers can bag a £1,000 gift card to spend in Newport.

The Newport Now Business Improvement District (BID) has launched a competition to help encourage people to support local businesses this festive season.

The ‘Win Your Dream Christmas’ competition offers a chance to win a £1,000 local gift card.

Running until November 28, shoppers can enter the ‘Win Your Dream Christmas’ competition via winyourxmas.com.

One winner will then receive a £1,000 discount code to use on the Town and City Gift Cards website, meaning they can choose a local gift card for one or more of the 80 plus location gift cards in the UK and Ireland up to the value of £1,000.

The Newport Now gift card launched in 2017. Both national brands and independent businesses accept the gift card, which can only be spent in Newport city centre.

“Almost half of the UK population will give Christmas gifts this year, and almost half are feeling the effects of the cost of living crisis,” said Newport Now BID manager Kevin Ward.

“With a £1,000 Newport Now gift card in their pocket, the winner could buy their Christmas dinner with all the trimmings or treat their friends and family to a festive night out. They could buy new Christmas outfits for the family or pamper themselves

“In reality, with a £1,000 Newport Now gift card, they could do all of these things and more, all accessing local businesses in our city centre.

“Our gift card was introduced to make it easy for people to shop local and spend local, and that message is as important as ever for Christmas 2022.

“Gift cards are consistently one of the most popular Christmas gifts because of the choice they offer, but the Newport Now gift card goes one better because it offers unbeatable local choice for our area. And there’s the added feel-good factor or knowing that money has to be spent here in Newport city centre, keeping businesses open and our economy thriving.

“It would be fantastic to see a resident of Newport winning the Win Your Dream Christmas competition and picking the Newport Now gift card as their prize. It really would give them the Christmas of their dreams.”

To find out more, or to enter, visit: winyourxmas.com