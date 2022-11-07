NEWPORT County AFC will learn who they face in the second round of the FA Cup tonight after a 2-0 win over fellow league two side Colchester United.

County are through after an own goal from Colchester United and Aaron Lewis’ strike secured the victory for Newport.

The second round is the final stage of the competition before the Premier League and Championship teams enter - earning a good tie here will be essential for County’s progression.

Newport County could be drawn against Wrexham in a South v North derby after they also progressed beating Oldham Athletic.

County are ball number 23 while Wrexham are ball 34. The teams last faced each other in an FA Cup tie in December 2018 which ended in a 0-0 draw at the racecourse.

The Exiles beat the Red Dragons in the second-round replay 4-0 at Rodney Parade the following week.

There will be no new entrants at the second-round stage with all participants needing to win first round ties which means that League One will be the highest-ranked league in the draw.

The draw will take place at Wrexham’s Racecourse ground and will be shown live on BBC2 at 7pm as Mickey Thomas and Jermaine Beckford pull the balls out of the hat.

The second round ties will be played the weekend November 25, 26 and 27.