This weekend Remembrance Day services will be held across the Gwent area to pay respects and remember the sacrifices of service men and women.

Remembrance Day or Armistice Day is marked on the anniversary of the ending of the First World War on November 11 and falls on the second day of the month.

This year as the second Sunday falls on November 13 so it will be observed then. Here are some events to mark the occasion between the 10th and 13 November.

Abercarn

At the Welsh Church, Abercarn, there will be a remembrance service at 10am on Sunday.

There will also be a service and laying of the wreaths at the Abercan Cenotaph at 11am the same day.

Abertridwr

The Nazareth Community Centre will host a service and laying of wreaths at 2pm on Thursday, November 10.

Abertysswg

Abertysswg Memorial, Walter Street, will have a service at St Paul’s Church on Sunday, November 13. And there will be a memorial for service and laying of wreaths.

Aberbargoed

At Aberbargoed Memorial Garden there will be a service and laying of wreaths at 10.45am on November 13.

Bedwas

At the Bedwas Junior School there will be a 10.45am parade to the cenotaph on Newport Road for service and laying of wreaths on Sunday.

Blackwood

St Margaret’s Church will host a Remembrance Day service at 7pm on November 12.

St Thomas Church in Cefn Fforest will have a Remembrance Day service at 10am on Sunday, followed by a parade to the cenotaph for wreath laying at 11am.

Moose Hall, Pentwyn Road on November 13, there will be a service followed by laying of the wreaths at Blackwood Memorial at 10.30am.

Market Place, Blackwood, there will be a service only, no wreaths, at 11am on November 11.

Caerphilly

At St Martin’s Church there will be a parade on Sunday at 2.45pm to the cenotaph at the Twyn for service and laying of wreaths at 3pm on November 13.

Caldicot

The remembrance day parade is cancelled for a second year in a row due to financial issues, but there will be a service at the Celtic Cross on November 13.

This will be followed by a normal service at St Mary’s Church and the usual sunset service at the Celtic Cross at 4pm.

Cwmbran

A parade will leave Wesley Street/Clomendy Road at 10.25am, ending at Cwmbran Park for an Act of Remembrance at 10.50 am on Sunday, November 13.

Cwmcarn

Zion Baptist Church, Caradoc Street, Cwmcarn will hold a service on November 13 at 10am.

At the Cwmcarn Cenotaph there will be a service and laying of wreaths at 10.30am on November 11.

Gilfach

Gilfach Memorial on Commercial Street will host a service and laying of wreaths at 10.45am on November 11.

Machen

The Machen Royal British Legion will have a parade to St John’s Church for service at 10.45am followed by parade to Commercial Road Cenotaph on Sunday. On November 13 there will be a service and laying of the wreaths at the Machen Cenotaph, Commercial Road, at 11.45am.

Newbridge

At 9.30am in Parry Square there will be a Remembrance Day parade to Tabernacle Church for a service followed by a parade to the cenotaph for laying of wreaths at 11am on November 11.

Newport

Newport’s annual Remembrance Day parade and service will take place in Newport city centre on Sunday, November 13.

The Newport Stedfast Band will lead the parade which will leave High Street at 10.35am, making its way to the cenotaph.

The City of Newport Male Choir will also attend the cenotaph along with the Newport Borough Brass Band.

The service, led by the Bishop of Monmouth, the Very Reverend Cherry Vann, will take place at the Newport Cenotaph at 10.58am with the guns sounding at 11am to mark the start of the two-minute silence.

On Saturday, November 19, the Merchant Navy Remembrance service will take place at Mariners Green.

New Tredegar

At the New Tredegar cenotaph there will be a service and laying of the wreaths at 10.45am on Sunday, November 13, followed by a service at St Dingat’s Church at 11.10am.

Risca

Risca Male Choir will be at Moriah Baptist Church for a Remembrance Day service on Friday, November 11, starting at 7.30pm and lasting until 8.30pm.

On Rifleman Street there will be a parade to Risca Cenotaph at 10.15am, also at the cenotaph will be a service and laying of wreaths at 10.50am

At the Pontywaun School Memorial adjacent to Risca Police Station there will be a 10.30am service followed by laying of wreaths on November 11.