A MILLION-POUND Lotto win remains unclaimed after a winning ticket was bought from a shop near the Welsh border.

National Lottery players are being urged to check and double-check their tickets for the chance to claim this life-changing prize.

The search is now on to find the owner of the winning ticket, bought in the Forest of Dean, who matched five main numbers and the bonus ball in the Lotto draw on October 22, 2022. The winning Lotto numbers on that date were 11, 33, 42, 56, 58, 59 and the bonus ball was 34.

The lucky ticket-holder has until April 20, 2023, to claim their £1,000,000 prize.

Anyone not in possession of their ticket, for whatever reason, but who believes they have a genuine claim can still make a claim in writing to Camelot, but it must be within 30 days of the draw.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery said, “We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings, this amazing prize could really make a huge difference to somebody’s life. We’re urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old Lotto tickets again - the easiest way to do this is to scan your ticket via the National Lottery app - and look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding.

“Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa. We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket. Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline should call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 or email help@national-lottery.co.uk.